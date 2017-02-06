Extreme politics and dramatic sport merged during the Super Bowl on Sunday, when the underdog Atlanta Falcons fell in the final minutes of the championship game to the New England Patriots, who now hold five National Football League titles.

The most common reaction to the outcome of the game was profound disappointment for Falcons fans. For fans of the Patriots, they saw their team claw their way out of a 25 point deficit to win in the first ever overtime period in Super Bowl history. But for observers online, especially Twitter, the game was about more than just sport, but represented a battle in the ongoing American Cyber Civil War between the country's rival political factions. In this case, the two sides were alt-right white supremacists versus everybody else, usually the left but traditional Republicans as well. Some people use the term #resist to signal their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Bullying and insulting strangers on social media is nothing new, but the political dimension has grown in recent years to the point where it's become a kind of psychological civil warfare. Gone are the days when the arguments were over whether who was the best captain on Star Trek. (The answer is Captain Benjamin Sisko).

The fights online are reminiscent of the telecommunications revolution that preceded the American Civil War. Then, the telegraph spread information about secession and abolition at speeds never before seen in human history. Today, the internet allows for even more people to get angry at each other, spread their philosophies, and intimidate each other.

For thousands of Twitter users, Super Bowl LI was a battlefield in a Cyber Civil War. Here's how the fight went down. Unlike the Super Bowl, the battle online didn't have a winner.

The alt-right fired the first shots:

Minutes before the beginning of the game, alt-right Twitter personality Richard Spencer set up the New England Patriots, its coach Bill Bellichick and quarterback, Tom Brady, as mascots for his cause.

The fight online followed the course of the fortunes of the two teams, and Atlanta gained an early lead.

In the minutes after Spencer sent out the Tweet, the Atlanta Falcons scored three touchdowns. It seemed as though Spencer had spoken far too soon. Someone took an opportunity to "dunk" on the white supremacist again. That's Twitter parlance for a witty or biting retort.

"@RichardBSpencer how does it feel to be losing to America's blackest gayest city you nazi piece of f**king garbage​."

But then the alt-right gained the upper hand.

A series of turnovers in the last quarter of the game let the Patriots come back from a huge deficit to tie up the game, and eventually win in overtime. Spencer capitalised on this to try to humiliate his opponent.

The alt-right didn't waste any time celebrating.

Spencer and his allies online wasted little time before declaring the Patriots' victory as a victory for their cause and, indeed, for white America.