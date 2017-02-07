WORLD
Trump's travel ban hearing set for Tuesday
The US Justice Department on Monday defended the travel ban as a "lawful exercise" of Donald Trump's authority as president. Three federal judges will hear the appeal against a temporary injunction on the ban.
The decision of the federal appeals court, regardless of the result, is likely to trigger further appeals. / Reuters
February 7, 2017

A US federal appeals court will hear testimony on Tuesday over whether to restore US President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked lawyers for the states of Washington and Minnesota and the Justice Department to argue whether the ban should remain shelved.

The court set oral argument for 3 p.m. PST (2300 GMT) on Tuesday.

The hearing is likely to be only the next step in a legal process that could eventually lead to the US Supreme Court.

US State Department defends ban

The Justice Department on Monday defended the travel ban as a "lawful exercise" of Trump's authority, and argued that a federal judge on Friday made a mistake in barring enforcement of the measure.

"The executive order is a lawful exercise of the president's authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees," read a brief filed by Justice Department lawyers to the appeals court.

TRT World's has this summary of events so far, and correspondent Rachel Silverman discusses what to expect from Tuesday's hearing.

Executive order triggered judicial response

The court proceedings result from the president's 90-day ban on entry to the US of people from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. Trump said the move would help protect Americans from "terrorist" attacks.

Trump's order also halted the US refugee program for 120 days.

A US district judge in Seattle on Friday suspended the executive order, opening a window for people from the affected countries to enter.

The Trump administration on Sunday filed an appeal with the federal appeals court for an immediate reinstatement of the temporary order but the court rejected it, setting the stage for Tuesday's hearing.

Trump says media ignored attacks 'all over Europe'

Trump on Monday repeated his rationale for the ban and accused news media of ignoring militant attacks in Europe.

"All over Europe, it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," he told US troops at McDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Trump did not specify which attacks were going unreported or which news media were ignoring them.

Pressed by reporters, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the administration would provide a list of unreported or under-reported attacks, adding "there's several instances."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
