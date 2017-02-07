WORLD
Colombia to talk peace with ELN rebels
ELN, the last active rebel group in Colombia, has been fighting the government for over five decades. Tuesday's talks could lead to the end of the insurgency.
Negotiations over the possibility of peace talks between the government and ELN rebels began in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

Peace talks between the Colombian government and the country's second-largest leftist rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), are due to start on Tuesday in Ecuador's capital Quito.

Negotiations over the possibility of peace talks between the government and the ELN began in 2014. But the two sides until now had been haggling over conditions.

The breakthrough came last week with a prisoner exchange ensuring the Quito talks would go ahead.

TRT World's Zeina Awad has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
