February 7, 2017
Peace talks between the Colombian government and the country's second-largest leftist rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), are due to start on Tuesday in Ecuador's capital Quito.
Negotiations over the possibility of peace talks between the government and the ELN began in 2014. But the two sides until now had been haggling over conditions.
The breakthrough came last week with a prisoner exchange ensuring the Quito talks would go ahead.
Recommended
TRT World's Zeina Awad has more.
SOURCE:TRT World