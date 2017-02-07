How did the clashes flare up?

Ukraine military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said separatists backed by Moscow began attacking government positions in the eastern frontline city Avdiyivka on January 29, breaking a two-year truce agreement signed in February last year.

Twenty-seven people have reportedly died in the battered city, and nearly 300 have been evacuated.

"We have had many flare-ups before and yet somehow the sides have pulled back, reverting to an uneasy, often violent static confrontational stance," said the deputy head of the OSCE ceasefire monitoring mission in Ukraine, Alexander Hug.

Why are Ukraine and Russia at odds?

After former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych suspended talks with the European Union in November 2013, tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets of the capital city, Kiev.

In February 2014 the revolution ousted Yanukovych who fled Kiev. Moscow took advantage of the chaos and annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula. The reason behind Russia's move is unclear but there is a lot of speculation about Moscow wanting to regain former territories of the Soviet Union.

Both sides have agreed to several temporary ceasefires after the annexation but none have held.

The US and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia for its actions in Crimea.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other over who started the violence.

Russia says it is not directly involved in the fighting and denies supporting the rebels; Moscow says they are "volunteers."

The conflict has claimed more than 10,000 lives, and has become one of Europe's bloodiest conflicts since the Balkan wars started in 1912.

Why is Avdiyivka important?