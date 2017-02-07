Campaign groups called on the UK government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the wake of ongoing human right abuses being carried out in the war in Yemen.

UK based organisations Save the Children and Campaign Against Arm Trades said British arms used in air strikes in Yemen broke international humanitarian law, killing civilians and triggering a humanitarian catastrophe.

The statements of the rights organisations came the ahead of a judicial review that aims to halt the UK's multi-billion-pound arms trade to the country.

The historic case brought by the organisations will be heard at a high court in London over three days starting on Tuesday.

TRT World's Sarah Firth who is following the case in London has more.