The next time someone throws shade at you for ghosting them so you can binge-watch a TV show or retreat to your safe space, you can let them know your behaviour has been recognised by the United States' leading dictionary publisher.

Merriam-Webster on Tuesday added more than 1,000 new words and definitions to its website, Merriam-webster.com, the dictionary's most significant update in years, said Merriam-Webster spokeswoman Meghan Lungi.

The last time the dictionary updated its website and print edition was in 2014, when it added only 150 words, she said.

"Throwing shade," for example, originated from black and Latino gay culture in the 1980s and has been popularised more recently through social media. It means to express contempt through indirect or subtle insults.