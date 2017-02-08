Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have entered the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Turkish military said Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters captured strategic hills overlooking the northern Syrian town.

Two Turkish soldiers have died in the ongoing operation, and 15 others were slightly wounded.

The Turkish military said it had killed 58 Daesh members in air and artillery strikes.

The presidential spokesman said Turkey was coordinating its drive on al-Bab with Russia, to avoid confrontation with Syrian regime forces, also advancing on al-Bab.

Earlier, TRT World spoke with correspondent lolo ap Dafydd in the Turkish border town of Gaziantep. He has this update on operations in the area.

Raqqa next?

President Erdogan's spokesman also said Turkey has a detailed plan to drive Daesh out of its Raqqa stronghold in northern Syria.