Romania's month-old government has survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday as the ruling coalition partners abstained from the vote.

The vote was called for after country's biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism in 1989. The protests took place over a controversial decree that aimed to decriminalise corruption offences involving less than $48,000. The government scrapped the decree on Monday.

The text of the no-confidence motion, which was signed by 123 members of opposition parties, stated that "Romanian society has been betrayed and the citizen has been lied to by those who were granted his vote during the election."

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu rejected the accusation. "This motion has no scope and no target," he said at the start of the debate on the motion. "I do hope that as of today we get back to work."