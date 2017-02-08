WORLD
Daesh claims responsibility for Afghan Supreme Court attack
At least 22 people died when the attacker blew himself up in a Supreme Court car park in Kabul.
Security and rescue workers at the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital Kabul on February 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

​Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Tuesday in the Afghan capital Kabul.

At least 22 people were killed and another 41 wounded when the attacker blew himself up outside the Supreme Court.

Daesh identified the bomber as Abu Bakr Altajiki. He detonated his suicide vest in the court's parking lot as employees were leaving work.

US national security adviser Michael Flynn called his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Atmar, to "reaffirm our support to the Afghan government."

Separately, Daesh on Wednesday was accused of killing six Afghan Red Cross workers who were delivering aid to an avalanche-hit region in northern Jowzjan province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
