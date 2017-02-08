2017 is a crucial year for Greece's economy. The government has 8 billion dollars in debt to pay in July. It also needs to agree another bailout deal before the next meeting of eurozone finance ministers in two weeks.

The country's creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can't agree on what type of bailout to provide. The IMF says Greek debt levels are explosive.

According to analysts, a crippled economy and unemployment running at 23 percent – the highest in Europe – are creating the conditions for a perfect storm.