WORLD
1 MIN READ
Greeks fear worst of economic crisis still to come
Nine years after the global financial crisis began, the Greek economy is still not back on its feet.
Greeks fear worst of economic crisis still to come
Athens is full of closed shops and graffiti. Harsh austerity measures have left people short of money. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

2017 is a crucial year for Greece's economy. The government has 8 billion dollars in debt to pay in July. It also needs to agree another bailout deal before the next meeting of eurozone finance ministers in two weeks.

The country's creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can't agree on what type of bailout to provide. The IMF says Greek debt levels are explosive.

According to analysts, a crippled economy and unemployment running at 23 percent – the highest in Europe – are creating the conditions for a perfect storm.

Recommended

TRT World correspondent Nicole Johnston is in Athens and has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance