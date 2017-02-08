Somali lawmakers gathered behind the blasted walls of the capital's airport on Wednesday to elect their president, after months of delays and following threats from Islamist insurgents bent on derailing the process.

The protracted vote began with 14,000 elders and prominent regional figures choosing 275 members of parliament and 54 senators, who in turn now choose whether to back President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for a second term or one of 21 rivals.

TRT World spoke with Matt Bryden, former coordinator for the UN monitoring group on Somalia, on the electoral process and the challenges ahead.

Security key to success of election

Somali officials blocked main roads in the capital Mogadishu and banned vehicles from driving near the airport on Tuesday in a security lockdown ahead of the election.