A suicide bomb attack on the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital killed at least 21 people and wounded 41 others, officials said on Tuesday.

There was still no claim of responsibility on Wednesday. But the Taliban has claimed similar attacks in the past.

The assailant in Tuesday's attack targeted a bus in the parking lot as employees were boarding to go home.

Afghan health ministry official Wahidullah Mayar tweeted details in the aftermath of the assault.

The health ministry also warned that the death toll would likely rise.

Taliban targetting courts and their employees

The Supreme Court was previously targeted by a bomb in 2013. A suicide bomber rammed a car packed with explosives into a bus carrying court employees and killed 16 of them.