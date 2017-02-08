EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday said that European countries where people are growing old fast need immigration to sustain their economy.

Europe can only resolve the migrant crisis through cooperation and not by "closing its doors," Mogherini said as she opened a Europe-Africa meeting on migration in the Maltese capital.

"I believe Europeans should understand that we need immigration for our economies," as the continent's population ages, she said.

"Africa on its side should consider the cost of human trafficking, the loss of human life."

She noted that at least 4,500 people, mainly Africans, drowned or were listed missing at sea last year as they tried to reach Italy.