WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian rebels clash with Daesh inside al-Bab
Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkish commanders have made inroads into the Daesh-held city in recent days, as operations to liberate al-Bab gain speed.
Syrian rebels clash with Daesh inside al-Bab
The liberation of Al-Bab from terror groups is one of two major objectives of Operation Euphrates Shield. The other is the liberation of Manbij, east of al-Bab. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters resumed a major offensive inside the Daesh-held city of al-Bab on Thursday, a day after they broke through Daesh defences in its remaining stronghold in Aleppo province.

The advance into al-Bab threatens an important Daesh stronghold, whose fall would push the terror group further back from the Turkish border region, from which they launched rocket attacks into neighbouring towns in Turkey.

"The battles began a short while ago to complete what had been achieved yesterday," a commander of a leading Free Syrian Army (FSA) group fighting in al-Bab told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The FSA has been gaining ground since the Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Euphrates Shield to clear its border with Syria of threats in August 2016.

Five Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed and 10 were wounded in the clashes with Daesh on Thursday. Five Turkish soldiers were also killed in the same area on Wednesday as they helped Syrian opposition fighters capture the western gates of the city.

Opposition fighters also regained control of two key villages northeast of the city they had repeatedly been pushed out of in past fighting by a succession of suicide attacks.

The Turkish military said on Thursday they had killed 44 Daesh members in aerial and artillery strikes and clashes in northern Syria, adding to 58 killed a day earlier.

Recommended

Potential clash with regime

Syrian regime forces have also advanced on al-Bab from the south, bringing them close to Turkish and opposition positions.

But Turkey has said international coordination was under way to prevent clashes with the Syrian forces.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey also has a detailed plan to drive Daesh out of its Raqqa stronghold in northern Syria.

Kalin said there had been better coordination with the US-led coalition on airstrikes in the last 10 days, and Ankara's priority was to establish a safe zone between the Syrian towns of Azaz and Jarablus.

The Turkish statement came the day after President Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed to cooperate more closely on fighting Daesh and terror in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance