At least three people, including a Red Crescent volunteer and a child, were killed when rebels fired on an aid distribution centre in Syria's Aleppo city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday. The war monitor identified the third fatality as a woman.

Aleppo was once Syria's economic powerhouse but it was ravaged by fighting from mid-2012, when rebels fighting Bashar al Assad's regime seized the eastern part of the city. Government forces reclaimed full control of Aleppo on December 22, 2016.

The rocket fire hit a Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) distribution centre in the Hamdaniyah neighbourhood of the city. SARC and the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed the volunteer's death.

"Seven SARC volunteers and staff were also injured, three of them severely," SARC said in a statement.​