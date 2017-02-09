WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pentagon says US air strikes killed 11 Al Qaeda operatives in Syria
The dead include Abu Hani al-Masri, who oversaw the operation of many Al Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.
Ten Al Qaeda members were killed in a separate air strike on a building on February 3. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

US forces killed 11 Al Qaeda operatives including a member with links to late Osama bin Laden in two air strikes this month near Idlib province in Syria, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

An air strike carried out on February 4 killed Abu Hani al-Masri, who the Pentagon said, oversaw the creation and operation of many Al Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the Afghan training camps al-Masri "recruited, indoctrinated, trained and equipped thousands of terrorists."

Al-Masri had links to bin Laden and Al Qaeda's current leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Ten Al Qaeda members were killed in a separate air strike on a building on February 3.

The building was used as a meeting place, the statement said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
