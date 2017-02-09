Indonesia's military said on Thursday it received an apology from the Australian army over "insulting" material found at an Australian base late last year.

Indonesian army spokesman Colonel Bedali Harefa said the apology was submitted formally by Australia's Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell, while meeting Indonesian army chief General Gatot Nurmantyo in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"General Angus expressed deep regret and apology for the incident," said Harefa.

Indonesia's military partially suspended cooperation with its Australian counterparts in early January. The rift developed after an Indonesian military officer raised concerns in November about teaching materials for army language training at a special forces facility in western Australia.

Indonesian media reported that Pancasila, the state ideology based on five principles including a unitary state and belief in one god, was renamed "Pancagila," in effect calling it crazy in Indonesian, in laminated training materials.

Referring to the incident, Nurmantyo said in the statement that Indonesians have died to defend Pancasila. "Especially for the soldiers, it is very sensitive and it hurts us," he said.