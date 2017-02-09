WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugee women make bags to gain a measure of independence
The project launched in the Turkish city of Izmir focuses on supporting women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war in Syria.
Syrian refugee women make bags to gain a measure of independence
Some 300,000 refugees, including women and children, are living in Izmir. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

A bag manufacturing project has been launched by an Irish businesswoman and Imece Inisiyatifi Cesme, a local aid group in Izmir, a city in western Turkey, to help Syrian refugees gain a measure of fiscal independence.

The project is meant for Syrian women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war. The conflict in Syria has displaced 4.9 million people.

The bags are sold online for $17 each, with a tag which shares the story of the woman who made it. The women get $10 per bag, and in over a month make just about enough to sustain themselves.

Recommended

There are thousands of refugees, including women and children, living in Izmir, where many find it difficult to get work. However, the bag project may change that.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan meets Anne O Rourke, and the women behind the project.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance