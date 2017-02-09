Northwestern Medicine scientists in the US released a study on January 26, finding that a cell in the retina may cause myopia when it has a function disorder.

According to the study, the dysfunction may be related to the amount of time a child spends indoors under artificial lights.

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a very common type of refractive error where close objects appear clearly, but distant objects appear blurry.

More than a billion people are suffering from the condition across the world.