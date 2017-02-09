Russian airstrikes accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers and wounded 11 others during an operation against Daesh in northern Syria on Thursday, the Turkish military said.

"During an operation by a Russian Federation warplane against Daesh targets in the region of the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria, a bomb accidentally hit a building used by Turkish Army units," said a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his condolences, blaming the misdirected strikes on poor coordination between Moscow and Ankara.