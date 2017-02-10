Iranians in Tehran marched towards Azadi (Freedom) Square on Friday to commemorate the 38th anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the US-backed shah.

Similar gatherings were held across Iran, where hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment, Iranian state TV reported.

US President Donald Trump had warned Iran last week that he had put the Islamic Republic "on notice" following a January 29 Iranian missile test, imposing fresh sanctions on individuals and entities.

Trump has also criticised a nuclear deal reached between Iran, the United States, and other major powers in 2015, aimed at curbing the country's nuclear work.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, speaking at a march in Tehran on Friday, warned those using "threatening language" against Tehran would regret it as the regime faces increasingly hawkish rhetoric from the new US administration.