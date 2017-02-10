Georgia Republican Congressman Tom Price, the new White House healthcare czar, belongs to a physicians' association that just defied the rest of the American medical community by endorsing President Donald Trump's controversial Muslim travel ban.

The Jan. 27 ban, blocked again by a federal appeals court on Thursday, caused chaos for doctors and patients in the United States, with physicians unable to return home to see patients and medical students unsure if they would be able to study medicine in the United States. Dozens of other medical groups condemned the executive order, which attempted to halt travel from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia. The fight over the order could soon head to the Supreme Court.

Now, the group has taken issue with immigrants working in the US healthcare system. Price, its most prominent member, will soon oversee the regulation of that system, following his Thursday confirmation by the Senate. Incoming Secretary Price's fellow Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) member, writing the same day, hits nativist, xenophobic notes seldom heard from medical professionals.

"The US should be a beacon to attract the best and brightest, and it should welcome those who want to become Americans," wrote Jane Orient, a member of the politically conservative AAPS, which opposes regulation of the healthcare industry.

"Unfortunately, the lives of Americans, as well as the opportunities of aspiring foreign-born doctors, are threatened by those who desire to kill Americans and destroy our culture. These must be screened out," Orient added.

As Health and Human Services Secretary, Price will not only oversee the massive reorganisation of the public healthcare system that Republicans envision, but will also be able to help set regulations for physicians coming from overseas.

Right now, federal programmes provide visas that encourage foreign-born doctors to work in areas with few doctors.

Immigrants represent about a quarter of all American healthcare professionals, from surgeons to nurses and home health aides, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Price's office did not respond to a request for comment about the AAPS letter, but Orient's words provide a window into the views of conservative doctors on the the impact of immigrants, and regulation, on the healthcare industry.

Orient blamed "endless bureaucratic requirements," such as maintaining medical certifications, for what keeps native-born Americans from going into medicine.

"Is medicine, like agriculture, now filled with ‘jobs that Americans won't do'? Actually we have more than enough Americans who love medical work," Orient wrote.

"For all the emphasis on ‘cultural competence' in American medical schools, and onerous regulations regarding interpreters for non-English speakers, what about familiarity with American culture and ability to communicate effectively with American English speakers? Some foreign-born graduates are doubtless excellent, but many American patients do complain about a communication gap," Orient writes, adding that foreigners provide "cheap, compliant labor" for hospitals.