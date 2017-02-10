WORLD
2 MIN READ
French farmer fined for helping refugees
The farmer's lawyer said his client helped irregular migrants enter France, find housing, and get around.
French farmer fined for helping refugees
French activist farmer Cedric Herrou (C) was charged with helping illegal migrants enter, travel and stay in France. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

A French farmer who was previously put on trial for aiding refugees was handed a 3,000 euros ($3,192) suspended fine on Friday for his actions.

Cedric Herrou was accused of guiding three refugees, claiming to be from Eritrea, on a path known to be taken by those trying to avoid police controls, the prosecutor said.

Herrou previously had been in court in early January, facing charges of illegally transporting refugees across the French-Italian border and organising an informal reception centre for them.

The court issued an eight-month prison sentence, which was commuted.

Recommended

Herrou's case had attracted a lot of support from human rights groups. He became a household name in France -- applauded by some for his conduct while criticised by others.

He has vowed to continue his actions.

TRT World's Sarah Morice produced this report earlier.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance