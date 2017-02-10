TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president approves constitutional change bill
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday approved a constitutional reform bill, paving the way for a referendum which could bring about an executive presidential system.
Turkish president approves constitutional change bill
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved on Friday a constitutional change bill that paves the way for a referendum in April. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved a constitutional reform bill, paving the way for an executive presidential system. The bill will be sent to the Prime Ministry to be published in the Official Gazette, setting the date for a vote.

The Turkish parliament approved the 18-article bill last month with 339 votes in favour, nine more than what was needed to put the proposals to a referendum.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more from Ankara.

"With the president's approval, eyes are now on the High Election Board (YSK). The YSK will probably announce that April 16 is the appropriate date for a referendum," said Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus, reiterating the likely date mentioned by the Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag a day earlier.

Recommended

Kurtulmus said the Turkish people, including those who will vote "yes" or "no", will express their opinion in the referendum.

"I hope that this election campaign will continue in line with the mature democracy of Turkey," he said.

President Erdogan says the reform will provide stability at a time of turmoil and prevent a return to the fragile coalitions of the past. But critics say the reforms will give excessive powers to the president.

If the changes pass the referendum, the first of simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections for a five-year term would be held in November 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister