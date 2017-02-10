WORLD
2 MIN READ
Landslides kill 12 in Indonesia's Bali
Indonesia's weather bureau says more heavy rains are likely in Bali. The disaster agency warns people should be aware of the possibility of more landfalls due to the hilly nature of the area.
Landslides kill 12 in Indonesia's Bali
Houses were destroyed in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district on the slopes of Mount Batur volcano. February 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Landslides killed 12 people on the Indonesian resort island of Bali after torrential rain lashed the area, Indonesia's disaster agency said on Friday.

The landslides destroyed houses late Thursday in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district, on the slopes of Mount Batur volcano, killing 12 residents, including a one-year-old boy, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

Several people were injured, the agency said.

"All victims have been evacuated and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Indra Kalak, an agency official in Bali, said.

Recommended

Kalak said heavy rain was still falling on Friday and people in the area should be aware that the steep slopes make it particularly vulnerable to landslides.

The national weather agency said heavy rain would continue in Bali on Saturday and Sunday.

TRT World brings more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance