A US federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously upheld a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that barred entry into the US to people from seven Muslim-majority countries and put on hold the US refugee programme.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more.

The Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals denied the government's request to reinstate the ban on an emergency basis, meaning a lower court's suspension of the travel ban stands for now.

"See you in court. The security of our nation is at stake," Trump reacted on his Twitter account soon after the ruling.

"It's a political decision," Trump told reporters who had gathered outside his press secretary's office.

Trump said he did not view the ruling as a major setback.

The ruling came in a challenge to Trump's order filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

TRT World'sRachel Silverman reports from San Francisco.

The US Supreme Court will likely determine the case's final outcome.