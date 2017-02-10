The Afghan Defence Ministry has welcomed suggestions from the international forces commander in Afghanistan on the necessity of more troops to train Afghan security forces in the fight against the Taliban-led insurgency.

The war in Afghanistan has become the longest conflict in the history of the US, surpassing the Vietnam War. About 8,400 US troops remain in Afghanistan; at its peak in 2011 there were around 100,000 troops.

Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said more international troops would be a "good step" towards countering militant groups in Afghanistan.

"The Afghan Defence Ministry supports any decision taken between the Afghan and American governments," he said.

"This is a joint battle against terrorism and we support any possible way to tackle terrorism in the country."