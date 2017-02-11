US President Donald Trump seems to have toned down his support for Israel, saying that settlements on Palestinian land do not help the peace process.

"I want Israel to be reasonable with respect to peace. I want to see peace happen," Trump said in an interview with an Israeli newspaper that was published on Friday.

"I would like to see a level of reasonableness of both parties, and I think we have a good chance of doing that."

Trump's comments to Israel Today come as he goes back on his pro-Israel bravado ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the White House on February 15.

During his 2016 election campaign, Trump signalled his presidency would be a boon for Israel and tough on Palestinians.

He often used Twitter to express support for Israel such as when the UN Security Council censured Israel in December 2016 over the settlement issue.

Trump also talked of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, naming an ambassador who backs Israel's settlement programme and exerting no pressure on Israel for peace talks.

Now Trump is adopting a more measured stance.