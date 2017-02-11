Turkey will hold a referendum on April 16 on proposed changes to the constitution that would replace its parliamentary system with the executive presidency, the Turkish Supreme Board of Elections announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the board's chairman Sadi Guven a day after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the constitutional reform bill.

Last month, the Turkish parliament approved the 18-article bill with 339 votes in favour, nine more than what was needed to put the proposals to a referendum.