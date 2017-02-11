At least 11 people were killed and 21 others were wounded in a suicide car bombing in the capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the governor's office said on Saturday.

The bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a security forces' convoy as soldiers arrived at a bank in Lashkar Gah to collect their pay, the Helmand governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, said.

Eyewitnesses said at least one vehicle belonging to security forces was destroyed in the bomb attack.

TRT World spoke to Kabul-based journalist Bilal Sarwary for more details.