Refugees stranded in Thessaloniki are still trying to take the now-closed Balkan route to cross into Europe after being "disappointed by Greece."

While the number of refugees landing in Greece has dwindled after the EU-Turkey deal was signed in 2016, thousands are trying to cross into Macedonia then Serbia, Hungary and further on into Northern Europe. Some are even desperate enough to seek help from human traffickers, even though they have been turned back from countries like Macedonia more than a few times.