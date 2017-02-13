Samsung Group leader Lee Jae-yong appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.

Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman and the son of the Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee, has been quizzed multiple times over his role in the scandal that has rocked the nation.

The special prosecutor has focused on South Korea's biggest conglomerate, accusing Lee Jae-yong in his capacity as Samsung chief of pledging 43 billion won ($37.31 million) to a business and organisations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung companies. Park has been named as an accomplice in this case and has been accused of letting Choi, who has no title or security clearance, handle a wide range of state affairs including nominations of top officials.

Earlier on Sunday, the prosecutors probing the scandal said they would question Lee again after discovering additional evidence.

"I will earnestly tell the truth to the prosecutors today," Lee told reporters Monday morning before meeting with prosecutors.

