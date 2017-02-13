The Iraqi government has cut off its support to the PKK, the country's Vice President Osama al-Nujaifi said.

The PKK is an armed organisation that has carried out attacks in Turkey, targeting government institutions, security forces and civilians since 1984. The group, which is based in northern Iraq's Qandil mountains, is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey as well as other countries and international bodies, including the US and the EU.

Turkish Armed Forces regularly carry out cross-border operations into northern Iraq on PKK hideouts. But the Iraqi government in Baghdad had been supporting the group with arms and funds.

The PKK captured the strategic Sinjar region, a short distance from the neighbouring Syrian governorate of Hasaka, from the Daesh terrorist group at the end of 2015. It has controlled the area, mainly populated by the ethno-religious Yazidi minority, with the support of the Iraqi government ever since.

But in an interview given to Rudaw, the official news agency of the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the Iraqi vice president said that Baghdad stopped paying salaries to the PKK and their Yazidi affiliates after Turkey "reached a deal" with the KRG and the Iraqi government.

"To my knowledge, this was solved under American supervision," Nujaifi added.