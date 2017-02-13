WORLD
Trudeau and Trump find common ground after first meeting
Both leaders stressed the importance of safety, security and economic prosperity despite high profile differences in each leader's approach to immigration.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump participate in a joint news conference at the White House in Washington DC, US, February 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday met with US President Donald Trump in Washington for the first time since the latter took office.

Promising to remain neighbourly, the two leaders talked trade, security and immigration without stepping on each other's toes.

Trudeau carefully steered around questions about Trump's immigration policy.

"There have been times where we have differed in our approaches and that's always been done firmly and respectfully. The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves," Trudeau said.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
