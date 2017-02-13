WORLD
Turkmenistan's president wins third term
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 59, has run the former Soviet republic of five million people for a decade amid slow economic growth and falling exports.
Sunday's presidential polls in Turkmenistan saw a turnout of 97.27 percent. February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Turkmenistan's Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov will be president for seven more years after he secured a third term in office by winning Sunday's public ballot, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Berdymukhamedov has won 97.69 percent of the vote with a turnout of 97.27 percent, it said.

Turkmenistan amended its constitution in 2016 in a way that could allow Berdymukhamedov to stay in power indefinitely, removing the 70-year age limit for presidential candidates, and extending the term to seven years from five. This consolidation of power has been taking place against a background of slowing economic growth and a shortage of foreign currency due to Russia's decision to halt imports of Turkmen gas, Ashgabat's main source of export revenue.

Berdymukhamedov, 59, has run the former Soviet republic of five million people with an iron fist for a decade after succeeding the equally autocratic president-for-life Saparmurat Niyazov who died in 2006.

In the previous election in 2012, Berdymukhamedov won 97 percent of the vote.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ashgabat, the capital.

