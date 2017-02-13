WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romanian PM vows to stay despite anti-government protests
The demonstrators want Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his entire cabinet to resign even after the government scrapped a controversial decree that would weaken measures against corruption in the European country.
Romanian PM vows to stay despite anti-government protests
The Romanian national flag colours on display during a demonstration at Piata Victoriei square in Bucharest, Romania, February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Tens of thousands returned to the streets of Romania on Sunday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his entire cabinet.

The protests — which entered their 13th day — have not waned despite Grindeanu's government scrapping a controversial decree which triggered the biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism. The decree decriminalised corruption offences involving less than $48,000.

On Wednesday, the government survived a vote of confidence put forward by the opposition in a parliament where Grindeanu holds majority support. But Grindeanu insists his government will not resign.

Recommended

A few days later, the justice minister quit after he was threatened to be fired by the prime minister for mishandling the decree.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu