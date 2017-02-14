Tens of thousands of Northern California residents stayed in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked to repair a crumbling overflow channel at the tallest dam in the US.

Aside from fixing the Oroville Dam, the workers are tasked with draining the rain-swollen Oroville Reservoir before new storms sweep the region.

Evacuation orders for residents remain in effect as the risk to those living in the Feather River area below the dam is being reviewed, officials said.

More than 180,000 people who were evacuated have been told to stay away from their homes until further notice.

TRT World's Rachel Silverman reports.