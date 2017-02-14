A 22-year-old French citizen of Turkish descent, identified by authorities only as "A.S.", was arrested in Istanbul over suspicions of helping to plan a New Year's Day shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 people dead.

According to a Turkish police official, he was detained weeks ago and formally charged last week. His detention had not previously been made public.

The suspect was caught carrying the rental contract of the Istanbul house where the nightclub attacker, Uzbek national Abdulgadir Masharipov, was staying when he was captured on January 16.