Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on the second leg of his visit to the Gulf region.

Erdogan met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Crown Prince to discuss the future of Syria. The two countries have supported different opposition groups during the country's conflict that has lasted almost six years.

They both say they will take part in rebuilding the country once the war ends.

During the meetings, both countries also focused on strengthening political and economic relations.