WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's Rouhani makes first visit to Arab Gulf states
President Hassan Rouhani has not visited his neighbours in the Arab Gulf since coming to power in 2013. His visit takes place as tensions over the conflicts in Syria and Yemen remain high.
Iran's Rouhani makes first visit to Arab Gulf states
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Oman to meet with Sultan Qaboos in the first leg of his one-day trip to the Arab Gulf. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2017

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for greater unity between Shiite and Sunni Muslims during his first official visit to the Arab Gulf since being elected in 2013.

As part of a one-day tour on Wednesday, Rouhani is visiting Oman and Kuwait, two countries Iran has enjoyed relatively warmer relations with in comparison to its ties with regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

"The basis of the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always good neighbourly relations with neighbours and the security of the Persian Gulf," Rouhani is quoted as saying by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Iranian leader also pointed out that Sunnis and Shiites had "coexisted side by side peacefully for hundreds of years" in the region.

Tensions between the mainly-Shiite Iran and mainly-Sunni Arab Gulf states have been high over opposing interests in the civil wars in Syria and Yemen.

Recommended

While Iran has supported Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria and Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Arab Gulf states – namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar – have supported the Syrian opposition as well as the Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi's embattled government.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after protesters torched the Saudi embassy in Tehran. Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates recalled their envoys in a show of solidarity with Riyadh.

But Oman, which had helped to mediate secret US-Iran talks in 2013 that led to the historic nuclear deal signed in Geneva two years later, only expressed regret over the attack.

Oman's Sultan Qaboos welcomed Rouhani with a 21 gun salute when he arrived at the al-Alam Palace in the capital Muscat, where the two leaders discussed ways for enhancing bilateral cooperation, Omani state news agency ONA reported, giving no further details.

Rouhani will travel to Kuwait later on Wednesday for talks with the country's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah. The two sides are expected to discuss ways to ease tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance