NATO defence ministers are gathering for their first meeting with new US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Brussels.

Speaking to the media, Mattis said the US remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance. "This is a crucial time for our Transatlantic alliance. The challenges we face are the most complex and demanding in a generation," he said.

"Neither Europe nor America can tackle them alone. A strong NATO is good for Europe and North America. And therefore, I welcome the US commitment to the Transatlantic bond," Mattis added.

Calling the alliance "a fundamental bedrock" for the United States, he tried to reassure allies concerned about President Donald Trump's commitment to the bloc.

"President Trump stated he has strong support for NATO," he said.

