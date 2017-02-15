BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EU lawmakers approve free trade deal with Canada
The deal has been the focus of demonstrations in Europe, led by trade unions and protest groups.
EU lawmakers approve free trade deal with Canada
An inflatable model of a &quot;Trojan horse&quot; with the slogan &quot;Stop CETA&quot; is placed in front of the European Parliament during a protest against the trade deal between the EU and Canada, in Strasbourg, France, February 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2017

The European Union and Canada secured clearance on Wednesday for their contentious free trade deal with Canada.

European Parliament lawmakers backed the trade agreement by 408-254, meaning large parts of the EU-Canada deal, notably tariff reduction, will finally enter into force some eight years after negotiations began.

The deal, commonly known as CETA, or the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, has been dubbed a milestone that is hoped will boost EU-Canada trade by 20 percent.

The EU is Canada's second-largest trading partner, with trade volume between the country and the union worth 63.5 billion euros in 2015, according to official figures.

CETA has been the focus of demonstrations in Europe led by trade unions and protest groups that say it will lead to a race to the bottom in labour and environmental standards and allow multinational corporations to dictate public policy.

The chief point of contention is the deal's system to protect foreign investors, which critics say can lead to cases such as Philip Morris's challenge, albeit unsuccessful, of plain tobacco packaging in Australia.

Supporters say the right to regulate is enshrined in the treaty and CETA has replaced closed arbitration panels with transparent and independent courts to settle disputes.

Recommended

First trade deal with G7 country

For Canada the deal is important to reduce its reliance on the neighbouring United States as an export market.

For the EU, it is a first trade pact with a G7 country and a success at a time when the bloc's credibility has taken a beating from Britain's vote last June to leave the bloc.

The EU recognises EU-US trade talks are frozen, but wants CETA to be just one of a series of ambitious trade deals it plans with countries including Vietnam, Japan and Mexico.

Canada had signed the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, which Trump has rejected, but remains in trade talks with fellow signatory Japan, as well as with India and Singapore.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who met Trump on Monday, is due to address the European Parliament on Thursday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme