1. Some New York City lawmakers believe plastic bag fees hurt low-income people

In May last year, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city council instructed store owners to charge at least one nickel for single-use shopping bags.

The measure has been now overruled by state lawmakers, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who argued that it is "deeply flawed" because it hurts low- and middle-income residents – all the while creating a profit for store owners.

2. No to the fees, yes to a task force on the impact of plastic bags

Cuomo, who signed a proposal to postpone the bag fee on Tuesday, announced a task force would report on the impact of plastic bags by the end of the year.

"It is a statewide challenge," he said. "As such, a statewide solution is the most appropriate way to address this issue."

But some are sceptical.

"Let us be clear: a task force that does not lead to a robust statewide law is not an acceptable consolation prize," New York League of Conservation Voters president Marcia Bystryn said.

3. Republican Majority Leader John Flanagan applauded the moratorium on the bag tax

"We take these issues very seriously and will continue to work collectively toward solutions that preserve our cherished natural resources without placing new burdens on hardworking people," Flanagan said in a statement.