UN-backed peace talks between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders broke up in acrimony on Thursday over a recent decision by Greek Cypriots to mark in schools the anniversary of a 1950 referendum that called for the annexation of Cyprus to Greece.

Greek Cypriots refer to the date as "Enosis Day." Many Turkish Cypriots consider it to be a celebration of the day that represents their ethnic cleansing from the eastern Mediterranean island.

They also see it as an impediment to ongoing peace talks to end over four decades of division in Cyprus.

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci said that in a meeting with his Greek Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades, he had brought up the issue of cancelling the decision to mark the day, to which he said Anastasiades responded "I have nothing to say," and walked out of the meeting.

"At that point there was nothing more to do as this meeting needs to be conducted in an atmosphere of respect so we also left the meeting," Akinci added.

History of the referendum

​Anastasiades reportedly said that marking "Enosis Day" was "merely an historical reference" and in no way intended to sabotage the reunification talks.

Akinci later said his Greek Cypriot counterpart was free to return to the negotiating table.