What is the two-state solution?

In very simple terms, it is a proposed peace deal to end the decades of conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

It calls for independent Palestinian and Israeli states existing side by side. This means creating a Palestinian state on the rough basis of the situation before 1967, when Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in a war with its Arab neighbours.

The two-state solution has been endorsed by the United Nations, the European Union, the US, and both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The UN partition plan from 1947 also proposed two states with Jerusalem placed under separate international control. Jerusalem is considered a holy city by Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

The two-state solution has been backed by successive US governments and endorsed at several international conferences but talks between the parties have always broken down.

Former US President Barack Obama repeatedly emphasised the need for a two-state solution.

What did Donald Trump say?

"So I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. I'm very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one."

"I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two, but honestly, if Bibi [Netanyahu] and if the Palestinians -- if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I'm happy with the one they like the best."

Trump's comments alarmed the Palestinians. Some in the Israeli government said they could not hope for a better statement.

Trump also brought up the issue of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, a subject which has angered the Palestinians in the past.

What did Benjamin Netanyahu say?