WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gambians risk their lives to reach Europe
Gambia was one of the world's 20 poorest countries in 2015, with little improvement since. Many risk the journey to Europe in search of a better life. Whether this changes in the future could depend on the policies of the new president.
Gambians risk their lives to reach Europe
Gambians celebrate news of the swearing in of President Adama Barrow on January 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

Many young people from poverty-stricken Gambia are ready to risk the hazardous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to seek a new life in Europe.

Whether this changes in the near future could depend on the new president.

Adama Barrow will be inaugurated on February 18. He campaigned on the promise of democracy and a healthier economy.

He replaces longtime leader Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled since seizing power in 1994.

Recommended

Jammeh refused to cede power after losing a presidential election to Barrow in December, 2016. But he fled Gambia in January this year after regional militaries launched an operation to remove him.

Not everyone is convinced his successor can lift the country out of poverty.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah is in Brikama, Gambia, where he spoke with would-be migrants.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance