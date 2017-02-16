Many young people from poverty-stricken Gambia are ready to risk the hazardous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to seek a new life in Europe.

Whether this changes in the near future could depend on the new president.

Adama Barrow will be inaugurated on February 18. He campaigned on the promise of democracy and a healthier economy.

He replaces longtime leader Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled since seizing power in 1994.