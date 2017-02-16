It's been two months since Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially became the new president of Uzbekistan.

The former Soviet republic last year lost its first president, Islam Karimov, who had run the nation with an iron fist for 27 years.

Did power change hands peacefully?

The power transfer was supposed to be violent. Uzbekistan had teetered on in a state of uncertainty when it lost the only leader it had known for decades. But the nation didn't slide into disorder – 89 percent of Uzbekistan's voters elected the 59-year-old Mirziyoyev for a five-year term on Dec. 4.

That's because Uzbek elites wanted to preserve the status quo. The country's clans came together and assented to Mirziyoyev's bid for power. The nation's rich have long benefited from public coffers – a yawning gap between them and ordinary Uzbeks that was inherited from Soviet times.

Any change to Uzbekistan's system would have threatened their political stranglehold — and their tight grip on the economy.

But foreign actors also favoured continuity. Central Asia, where Uzbekistan is located, has served as a Central Asian linchpin for China, Russia, and the United States, because of its location.

It's also anchored in the midst of five countries that are host to vast amounts of natural resources, including oil and gas. Global powers know that any instability in Uzbekistan could cause a global crisis.

The fall of the strong man of the Caucuses

Karimov came to power in 1991, winning Uzbekistan's first elections after the fall of the Soviet Union.

During his autocratic rule, he established closer ties with Western countries in a bid to reduce Uzbekistan's dependence on its Soviet-era master, Russia.

But he always kept a wary distance, creating a country that is economically and politically isolated from the world.

Is change on the horizon?

Mirziyoyev's rule offers few clues. In a short space of time, he has promised to liberalise the tightly controlled foreign exchange market. He promised clan leaders that he'd continue to balance relations with Russia and China.

True to form, his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin hot on the heels of his election showed Uzbekistan making good on his promise.

And the new head of state has acted to ease strains in relations with Central Asian countries.