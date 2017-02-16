WORLD
Eight women, one child killed in air raid near Yemen's capital
Medics say the strikes hit the women's section at a funeral. Houthi rebels blame the Saudi-backed coalition for the attack.
The remains of a funeral hall destroyed in another Saudi-led air strike in Sana'a, Yemen on October 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

Eight women and a child were killed in an overnight air raid on a funeral reception in the village of Shiraa near Sana'a, medics in the Yemeni capital said on Thursday.

At least 10 more women were reported wounded in the raid, which hit the women's reception area at a funeral in Arhab district, 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Sana'a. Victims were taken to local hospitals.

Yemen has been in a state of war since 2015. The conflict pits the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi against predominantly Shia Houthi rebels who are loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Both sides have international support in some military capacity.

The rebels, who control the capital, accused the Saudi-backed coalition of carrying out this latest strike. A coalition spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The Yemeni conflict escalated in March 2015, when the coalition began targeting the Houthi fighters, who had seized control of Sana'a.

The United Nations says more than 7,400 people, including around 1,400 children, have been killed in violence across Yemen since then.

