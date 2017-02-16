Eight women and a child were killed in an overnight air raid on a funeral reception in the village of Shiraa near Sana'a, medics in the Yemeni capital said on Thursday.

At least 10 more women were reported wounded in the raid, which hit the women's reception area at a funeral in Arhab district, 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Sana'a. Victims were taken to local hospitals.

Yemen has been in a state of war since 2015. The conflict pits the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi against predominantly Shia Houthi rebels who are loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Both sides have international support in some military capacity.