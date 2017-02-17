WORLD
New Gambian president to be inaugurated on home soil
Former president Yahya Jammeh fled into exile after the West African regional bloc persuaded him to hand over power. It marks the first democratic transition of power in the country's history.
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The new president of Gambia will be inaugurated for a second time on Saturday.

It follows the December 1 election, which saw Adama Barrow defeat Yahya Jammeh.

The former ruler initially conceded defeat to Barrow, but then retracted.

It led to a period of political turmoil, which saw Barrow sworn-in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

Now, he will take part in an official ceremony in his home country.

Barrow has never held any public office and Gambians are hoping he'll bring change to a country which was ruled by Jammeh since 1994 following a coup.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah reports from Bakau in Gambia.

SOURCE:TRT World
