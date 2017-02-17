TÜRKİYE
Car bomb kills one, hurts several in southeastern Turkey
A building housing judges and prosecutors in the southeastern Sanliurfa province's Viransehir town was hit by a blast, killing one child.
Police and ambulances were sent to the scene in the province of Sanliurfa, bordering Syria. File photo from Nov 24, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

A car bomb blast in the southeastern Turkish town of Viransehir in the Sanliurfa province has targeted a building housing judges and prosecutors.

Sanliurfa's Governor Gungor Azim Tuna said a 3-year-old child was killed in the attack, which injured 15 others.

The blast occurred at 20:45 local time.

Tuna said the car was parked outside the lodging in the evening by a suspect aged 18-20 years old.

Police and ambulances have been sent to the scene to tend to the wounded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
